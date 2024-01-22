Fife care home’s assessment unit inundated with inquiries set to host open day
The unit at Balhousie Forth View,in Methil, offers placements for people for six weeks initially, and then supports residents on their next steps, whether that’s a permanent placement within there or another care home provider moving into long-term care.
Officially opening in November 2023, the unit, which has 15 beds, has been inundated with requests for admissions as a much-needed option for the local hospitals with patients who require further assessment to support with delayed discharges. Currently, it is full and some residents have enjoyed their stay so much, they are moving upstairs to the main care home. The unit has also repurposed what was previously a dementia unit that had several empty beds.
Denise Fleming, home manager, said: “The assessment unit all came from a conversation with a social worker who said there was a need for assessment beds in Fife. Covid put a stop to many temporary options because of the risks involved at the time, so we realised there was a way we could help. Now, after plenty of consideration, planning and logistics, we have a wonderful, and very busy, assessment unit.”
The unit has also created some new jobs, including team leader, Kim Davidson and clinical manager, William ‘Ben’ Robinson. Now, Forth View is inviting the local community for a special open day on Wednesday January 24 from 2:00pm, to showcase its many benefits.
Rhona McGregor, operations manager at Balhousie Care Group, said: “Forth View is unique in its service provision as, while we provide residential and nursing care to our older residents, we also have a youth physical disability service within the home.
“The addition of the assessment unit is a great way to continue Forth View’s hard work to support and care for people across the community with varying care needs. We hope many people locally will come along to our open day to hear more about our new assessment centre and the fabulous work our team do here.”
Visitors will be welcomed with drinks and nibbles, can meet the team and view the unit.