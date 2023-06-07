Oran Homecare was named the 2023 Scottish Care Provider of the Year at the Scottish Care Awards, held recently.

The company, which was nominated alongside UK national care giants Bluebird Homecare and The Good Care Group was honoured for its exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding care services to its clients. Oran Homecare has branches in Kirkcaldy and Cupar.

Audrey Mcfarlane, company director said: “People are at the heart of everything we do. Feeling valued, respected, and encouraged to contribute brings out the best in everyone and these principles provide a framework for our policies, procedures, and most importantly our care practices.This award is recognition of their incredible professionalism, hard work and dedication over the last few years.’

The care company won the award last month