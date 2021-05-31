Fife Chamber of Commerce gains new premier partner as digital agency joins

Inspire was set up 13 years ago and now has eight offices, including one in Rosyth, from where its staff provide web design, e-marketing, search engine optimisation and graphic design services to its customers across the UK.

David Dwyer, company founder, said: “If the last year has taught us anything it is that we cannot face the world alone, so Inspire Digital Agency are delighted to be welcomed as the latest premier partner at Fife Chamber of Commerce.



“Irrespective of who built or manages your website, we have the capability to understand who is ‘eating your online lunch’, and we look forward to sharing our experience with the other premier partners and members.

“Fife Chamber is proactive and dynamic and Inspire wants to help them support even more of the region’s businesses. But I also like that the Chamber uses its Fife Learn Rebuild and Showcase events to raise money for good causes and that is important to us as well.

“With that in mind, we will be offering all Fife Chamber members an audit of their online presence, with the member donating a fee commensurate with the value they derive to a good cause of their choosing.”

Janet McIntyre, Fife Chamber of Commerce president, said: “David and his team deliver a fantastic range of services, including website design, branding, marketing and SEO services for all types of businesses across all geographical locations.

“Their ethos is very much about finding solutions for their client’s needs, working in partnership with them to do so.

"They are also incredibly dynamic and very focussed on growing their business.

“Importantly, their business values of trust, respect, integrity, fairness, and honesty are very much aligned to our own values at Fife Chamber.

“At a time when we have seen a rapid growth in online demand, their goals of growth and wanting to help businesses to get online and to get value from being online is a shared ambition of Fife Chamber for our business community here in Fife to boost their growth.

“We look forward to working with Inspire Digital Agency over the coming years.”

