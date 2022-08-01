Fife Chamber of Commerce: Three new directors appointed to board

The move strengthens the business organisation’s top table as it targets ambitious growth.

The newcomers include Gavin Brogan, operations director at Diageo’s bottling and processing plant at Leven; Greg Stapley, senior audit manager at EQ Accountants, and Jacqueline Watson, director of marketing and business development at Henderson Loggie.

The appointments were confirmed at the board’s most recent meeting.

New directors of Fife Chamber of Commerce: Jacqueline Watson, Gavin Brogan, and Greg Stapley.

They will serve an initial three-year term of office and their appointment brings the number of board members up to 12.

Colin Brown, Chamber president, said: “One of my priorities when I became president in April was to strengthen the board in areas where it was felt we would benefit from new directors with specific skill sets.

“These are exciting times for Fife Chamber, and I am delighted that Gavin, Jacqueline, and Greg are bringing their extensive experience and strengths to our board as we look to increase our support for the Fife business community.”

Mr Brogan said: “I am delighted to join the board to play a part in supporting business that operate in Fife and to learn from them in order that we all have continued success for many years to come.”

Mr Stapley said he “looked forward to shaping the support and resources the chamber provides to local businesses,” adding: “EQ have always been staunch supporters of Fife Chamber and the benefits it offers to members, so I look forward to taking more of an active role in its strategic direction.”

Jacqueline Watson said the Chamber has been going from strength to strength over the last few years.She added: “I am looking forward to working with the board to continue to support the vital work that the team does for businesses locally, nationally, and internationally. “

Fife Chamber of Commerce is the Kingdom’s biggest business organisation with over 370 members, including its Premier Partners.