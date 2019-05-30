Fife Chamber unveils Brian Horisk as new president

Fife Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Brian Horisk to the role of president.

His appointment came at the 2019 AGM section of the President’s Lunch event held at Rufflets, St Andrews. He takes over from Peter Southcott.

Brian said: “I am honoured and proud to succeed Peter. My time as his vice-president has been extremely rewarding, and I believe it has prepared me well in terms of leading a determined, ambitious and forward-looking Chamber.

“We are going from strength to strength, and I look forward to working more closely with the team to help further grow and develop the Chamber for the benefit of the wider business community.”

Five new board directors were also appointed – Colin Brown from Burness Paull LLP; Heather Stuart from Fife Cultural Trust; Iain Haywood from Rollos; Wicus Van Bijon from Business Doctors; and Carl Hodson from Seescape.

Mr Southcott said:“My time as president has been hugely rewarding.

“I am extremely proud that during my tenure, Chamber membership has increased thanks to a rejuvenation of our events calendar and the diversity of events we provide, as well as the excellent service delivery and dedication of the team.

“The Chamber is in a healthy financial position and will continue to invest in the future and to further support Fife’s business community.”

Mor information on Fife Chamber HERE www.fifechamber.co.uk