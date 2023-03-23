News you can trust since 1871
Fife Chamber unveils Stephen Percy-Robb as new chief executive

Fife Chamber of Commerce has appointed Stephen Percy-Robb as its new chief executive.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT

He has worked with a number of businesses in the region, including a period as managing director of paint manufacturer, Craig & Rose which has a base in Dunfermline.

Stephen said “This is an exciting opportunity and I very much look forward to working with the Chamber team, board and members to further develop and support all the good work undertaken over the last few years.”

He takes up his role with the Chamber early next month.

Colin Brown welcomes new CEO Stephen Percy-Robb (right) to the organisation
Colin Brown, president of Fife Chamber, said the board was “excited by the enthusiasm Stephen has for the role.”

He added: “Stephen brings a vast array of skills to the job and shares in the vision of the board to grow Fife Chamber in the months and years ahead. Stephen has now met the Chamber team and we look forward to him leading and developing them to help serve and support our members.”

