He has worked with a number of businesses in the region, including a period as managing director of paint manufacturer, Craig & Rose which has a base in Dunfermline.

Stephen said “This is an exciting opportunity and I very much look forward to working with the Chamber team, board and members to further develop and support all the good work undertaken over the last few years.”

He takes up his role with the Chamber early next month.

Colin Brown welcomes new CEO Stephen Percy-Robb (right) to the organisation

Colin Brown, president of Fife Chamber, said the board was “excited by the enthusiasm Stephen has for the role.”