Fife Chamber’s £5000 donation to 18 charity members
Fife Chamber of Commerce has given away over £5000 to it 18 charity members.
The donations were made at an event held at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy with each organisation receiving £284.
The money was raised at the chamber’s main showcase events throughout 2022.
It was decided this year to try a more equitable arrangement where every member charity would get a donation. In previous years only one was nominated, and would then have to wait several years before they would get another donation from the Chamber.
Ken Richards, interim chief executive, said: “We are experiencing some very tough times right now. Our Charity members are at the cutting edge; delivering support to those most affected by the economic crisis.
It was great to meet such a diverse range of charities doing such important work. I was delighted to be able to make these donations on behalf of our members and support the vital work that these organisations do.”