The donations were made at an event held at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy with each organisation receiving £284.

The money was raised at the chamber’s main showcase events throughout 2022.

It was decided this year to try a more equitable arrangement where every member charity would get a donation. In previous years only one was nominated, and would then have to wait several years before they would get another donation from the Chamber.

Ken Richards, interim chief executive, with the bumper cheque

Ken Richards, interim chief executive, said: “We are experiencing some very tough times right now. Our Charity members are at the cutting edge; delivering support to those most affected by the economic crisis.