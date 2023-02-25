News you can trust since 1871
Fife Chamber’s £5000 donation to 18 charity members

Fife Chamber of Commerce has given away over £5000 to it 18 charity members.

By Allan Crow
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 9:50am

The donations were made at an event held at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy with each organisation receiving £284.

The money was raised at the chamber’s main showcase events throughout 2022.

It was decided this year to try a more equitable arrangement where every member charity would get a donation. In previous years only one was nominated, and would then have to wait several years before they would get another donation from the Chamber.

Ken Richards, interim chief executive, with the bumper cheque
Ken Richards, interim chief executive, said: “We are experiencing some very tough times right now. Our Charity members are at the cutting edge; delivering support to those most affected by the economic crisis.

It was great to meet such a diverse range of charities doing such important work. I was delighted to be able to make these donations on behalf of our members and support the vital work that these organisations do.”

