Fife charities’ £15,000 boost from Mossmorran plant upgrade
Excellent safety standards during ExxonMobil’s recent £140m plant upgrade at Mossmorran have raised £15,000 for three charities.
Fife Gingerbread, Hearts and Minds and Sullivan’s Heroes will each receive £5000 towards projects which will help people living in the Kingdom.
The charities were nominated by staff at Fife Ethylene Plant, as well as contractors from Kaefer, Bilfinger and Doosan Babcock, as the beneficiaries of an on-site safety scheme which ran for the duration of the event.
Fife Gingerbread supports lone parents and families in need of help and champions for change on their behalf.
Hearts and Minds uses therapeutic clowning to bring joy to children in hospitals, hospices and special educational needs schools as well as people with dementia.
And Sullivan’s Heroes helps build brighter futures for disabled children. The money for the charity will help towards the cost of a special communication device for a 13-year-old Dunfermline girl with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and epilepsy.
The safety scheme saw tokens presented to workers who demonstrated positive safety behaviour and interactions.
They then donated these tokens to the charities which were converted into cash and topped up with a corporate donation from Fife Ethylene Plant.
Maarten ten Doesschate, project manager, who oversaw the planned upgrade, said: “We had no lost time work injuries and it was great to see such commitment to safety from everyone, which was reflected in the amount raised for charity.”
Martin Burrell, plant manager, added: “We have a long tradition of supporting good causes in our local community and we are delighted that it will help these three very worthy charities.”