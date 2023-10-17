Fife chef among five finalists for this year's Andrew Fairlie Scholarship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spud Henderson is in the running for the scholarship. He is currently sous chef at Craig Millar @ 16 West End in St Monans.

The 34-year-old will compete in a skills test next month for the chance to become an Andrew Fairlie scholar and take part in once-in-a-lifetime culinary educational experiences.

The scholarship is an opportunity for chefs seeking first-hand experience within some of the world’s most renowned establishments, offering the ultimate education for up-and-coming chefs.

Spud Henderson, sous chef at Craig Millar @ 16 West End in St Monans, is one of five finalists for this year's Andrew Fairlie Scholarship. (Pic: supplied)

Launched in 2019, the late Andrew Fairlie was a key figure behind the scholarship initiative. The scholarship is offered in partnership with HIT Scotland, an industry charity with which Andrew was closely connected.

The other finalists are Daniel Robb, chef de partie at Gleneagles; Rachel Bremner, commis pastry chef at the Balmoral; Darren Seggie, lecturer of culinary arts at City of Glasgow College and Rita Varga, chef de partie and kitchen departmental trainer at Voco Grand Central Hotel.

The five chefs will now complete a skills test and the judging portion of the day at Perth College UHI on November 22. They have been challenged to create a dish with potato as its star ingredient, as well as incorporating Scottish dairy.

The winner of this year’s scholarship will be taken on a two-day education trip to France with Grand Cuisine and gain hands-on experience at the 2-Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles; the 3-star Core by Clare Smyth in London; an international stage and they will receive a bespoke chef’s jacket.

David Cochrane, chief executive of HIT Scotland, said: “This is a unique opportunity for chefs in Scotland to not only hone their culinary skills but to also carry forward the remarkable legacy of Andrew Fairlie. It is a gateway to a world of fantastic industry opportunities that can enhance their careers and personal development.

“We remain committed to showcasing the exceptional talent in Scotland while continuing to champion Andrew’s incredible legacy. Best of luck to all of our finalists!”

Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie head chef and lead judge, added: “Our five finalists have earned their rightful place in this year’s Andrew Fairlie Scholarship final. I can feel how they have all been inspired by the brief - they have challenged both themselves and the humble potato to be as good as they can be.

