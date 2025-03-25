Fife chef in running for Young Chef of the Year title for a second year

Jack Coghill, of Jack 'O'Bryan's Bar and Kitchen, is hoping to win the top title of Young Chef of the Year this year. (Pic: contributed)

After being Highly Commended last year in the Scottish Excellence Young Chef of the Year awards, Fife chef Jack Coghill is hoping to win the outright title at the 2025 awards.

Jack, of Jack ‘O’Bryan’s Bar and Kitchen in Dunfermline, has been shortlisted for the awards again this year, with the ceremony taking place in Glasgow on Thursday.

Although the chef just missed out on the main award in 2024, his wide skills set – including being a head chef at just 24 – impressed the judges so much that he was given the Highly Commended Award.

Now, the 25-year-old is looking to go one better.

The last 12 months have seen Jack get married to fiancee Sarah and win more acclaim for the restaurant with the Forth Awards’ Restaurant of the Year and runner up in the Fine Dining category of the Scottish License Trade News Awards.

Along with keeping his pastry chef and chocolatier skills up to scratch with yet more training at the Callebaut Chocolate School in Banbury, Jack has found the time, along with dad Bryan, to acquire the family’s second restaurant – The Crab and Lobster Fish Shack – which he hopes to launch next month in South Queensferry within the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant.

Jack said: “This nomination has come at what is the busiest time for us so far, as we build up to opening The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack by the end of April. I am really glad we put the time in to fill in the entry form at the start of the year, updating all my achievements and training in the last 12 months, as it would be really fantastic to go one better and win the overall award this year.”

The Scottish Excellence Awards, which are widely considered to be Scotland’s premier hospitality awards, include a wide range of categories, from Chef of the Year and Restaurant of the Year, to Restaurant Newcomer, Best Sustainable Business, Pub Excellence, and Employer of the Year.

*Once again, I'm up against two very talented young chefs, one of whom was also in the competition like myself last year,” added Jack. “As we were told last year, the judges don't always give the highly commended award, so it was really good that they recognised me in that way, acknowledging a high level of skill for my age.”