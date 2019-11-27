Fife chef wins award for wedding catering

A Fife chef and events company owner has won Scottish Wedding Caterer of the Year.

Patrick Gilmour, owner of Patrick Gilmour Event Catering and venue Pratis Barns, has been named as Scottish Wedding Caterer of the Year.

The Fife chef was presented with the Award last week at the prestigious VOWS Awards in Glasgow by actress Elaine C Smith.

He is the first Fife winner of the title.

As a private chef, event and wedding caterer, Patrick has worked with many couples and assisted with their plans to create all kinds of wedding menus, giving him a unique perspective into the importance of attention to detail, customer service and, of course, delicious food.

He said: “I’m absolutely speechless and thrilled to have won this award. Working with couples to devise menus that not only taste fantastic but also suit the theme of the occasion is very important.

“But I love to incorporate personal touches – like a granny’s favourite dish or recipe – that makes the wedding menu unique to them so that it becomes an integral part of their special wedding celebration.”

Family is key to Patrick’s success. With his wife, Nicola, the couple bought Pratis Barns, near Leven, this year and are running a thriving business for weddings, private parties and corporate events.

During the winter months, the couple are busy overseeing renovation work to install a new kitchen for Patrick and his team and to update the onsite, seven-bedroom, grade B listed house so that luxury accommodation for guests will be available from summer 2020.