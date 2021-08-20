Fife children urged to decorate a stone in memory of a loved one

Sarah with Murphy the Labrador

The funeral directors will be welcoming children to come to the pop-up outside area at the branch on Upper Dalgairn to decorate their stone in any way they want.

The team will be providing the stones, paint and the brushes.

Children can decorate their stone in any way they like, whether it’s in memory of a loved one they may have lost during the pandemic, for a pet they adore, or just a pretty pattern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Yorke from William Jordan & Sons, and Murphy’s owner, came up with the ‘stone hunt’ with her colleague, Emily Shaw, after discovering her new puppy loves finding stones.

Sarah, who has worked as a funeral director since 2012 and won the Scottish Funeral Awards ‘Best Funeral Director’ accolade in 2019, said: “Being a pet friendly area in the heart of a farming community we wanted to help local families keep their children entertained so we came up with a stone treasure hunt for Murphy.

“Once the children have decorated their stones, they can take them away with them to place somewhere in the town centre.

"Then when Murphy goes out for his afternoon walk, he will be keeping an eye out for the decorated stones and we’ll get a photo of him with each stone he discovers which will then be posted on our Facebook page.

“When the photo is uploaded, the child who decorated the stone can then come into our branch to collect a prize.

"We will be asking local shops if they can donate prizes for the winners.”

Sarah continued: “I love my job. All of us really do care about the families we help every day.

"There isn’t a better feeling than giving your time to help support people who are going through their darkest time.

“When my grandfather passed away in 2008, that’s when I applied to work at the funeral directors.

"Then in 2019, I won the award for ‘Best Funeral Director’ at the Scottish Funeral Awards for going above and beyond for my clients.

"I’m very proud of this achievement.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.