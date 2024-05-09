Fife chocolatier supports amateur production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with golden ticket giveaway

Jack Coghill is showing his support for a production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Dunfermline's Carnegie Hall.

A Dunfermline chocolatier is lending his support to a new production of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, which is running at the city’s Carnegie Hall next week.

With a little help from chocolate brand Callebaut, Jack Coghill, chocolatier and head chef at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Bar & Kitchen, is delighted to be offering support in the form of tasty treats to the Playhouse Theatre Company’s production of the Roald Dahl story, which runs at the venue from May 14 to 18.

The production of the classic tale of all things sweet is the Scottish amateur premiere, with no other theatre company in Scotland having staged this particular production yet.

A cast of children aged from seven years old, plus adult performers aged up to their mid 50s are preparing to tread the boards with the show and lure audiences into a ‘world of pure imagination’.

Jack Blundell, who runs Playhouse Theatre Company alongside Lucy Duffy, said: “We had read all about Jack’s success in the media. Knowing he was based right here in Dunfermline we reached out to him to see if he would like to support our production in some way – it certainly seemed the perfect fit.”

Jack Coghill said he was “absolutely thrilled” to hear a production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was coming to Dunfermline.

He said: “Who wouldn’t want to get involved in this classic show when you make chocolates and desserts for a living? I got straight on the phone to my chocolate supplier, global chocolate brand, Callebaut, to see if they too would get involved.”

Delighted to hear about the production, and the positive associations for Jack and his hometown, Callebaut have agreed to sponsor specially made up boxes of Jack's handmade chocolates that he will donate to The Playhouse Theatre Company. These will be won by audience members who, to mimic the excitement of the original tale, can discover a “golden ticket” in their programmes. Another golden ticket will provide a voucher for a meal at Jack ‘O'Bryan’s.

Jack wished the theatre company the very best with the show adding: “We hope that winning a box of my chocolates, or the voucher for a meal, will add that extra element to attending. It was a fantastic idea to have the Golden Tickets.”

Lucy Duffy added: “Our thanks once again to Jack and Callebaut for their support. We can’t wait to entertain and delight everyone in a few days’ time.”