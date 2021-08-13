Preparatory work due to start in September at the former Hyundai/Motorola site at Halbeath.

The project is expected to deliver a huge boost to the regional economy, with 80 per cent of contracts for the build being awarded to local businesses, and tens of millions of pounds set to be spent in the region.

There is also expected to be over 200 weeks of employment offered to apprentices, as the college and Balfour Beatty aim to extend opportunities for those living and working in the area.

The new Dunfermline campus planned by Fife College

Dr Hugh Hall, principal, hailed the appointment of Balfour Beatty as “a major milestone and added: “It brings the realisation of our new Dunfermline Campus closer for our students, staff and communities.

"This is a hugely important development, not only for the college but also for the Fife region and beyond.

"I am looking forward to working with our partners to create a world-class place of lifelong learning for students of all ages.”

The new campus will be situated on a 58-acre purpose-built low carbon site in the eastern expansion area of Dunfermline, and is due to open by the Summer of 2024.

Hector MacAulay MBE, Balfour Beatty’s managing director, regional Scotland added:

“We are delighted to be appointed as Fife College’s construction partner for the new Dunfermline Campus. This builds upon our significant experience and capability within this sector.

"We look forward to working with Hugh’s team to deliver on the college’s vision and also to support sustainable outcome.”

