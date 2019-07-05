Fife College awards for innovative staff

Fife College staff have been recognised for their innovative work.

An awards ceremony to celebrate new ways of working, outstanding support and delivery and best practice across the college took place – for the first time –last week.

Over 100 staff members attended at the College’s Carnegie Conference Centre .

There were nine awards over eight categories for projects and activities that are making a real difference.

Guest speaker Scott McGibbon, research associate at Heriot-Watt University, gave an insight into examples of innovation within education.

You may also be interested in:

BiFab turbine fight goes to company’s Edinburgh HQ

Thousands set for Fife Pride in Kirkcaldy

Fife Pilgrim Way set to launch

The award-winning projects were wide ranging, and the event proved the ideal opportunity for staff to hear more about innovative work taking place across the college.

Staff from the prison service did particularly well, picking up three of the nine awards – one of which was won by the education team at HMP Castle Huntly for its independent living course which is helping long-term prisoners relearn forgotten skills.

Fife College’s Students’ Association collected an award for its Reppin’ Player One campaign which is used to reward class rep’ participation.

Gail Pallin, from the technical theatre team was recognised for the introduction of a new software system, Call Q, used during theatre performances which is enhancing the learning of students.

Larger projects involving external partners, were also recognised.

Yvonne Bayne picked up an award for her inspiring work to create and develop the school for health, science and technology at St John’s Hospital in Livingston – in partnership with NHS Lothian and the University of Edinburgh.

Iain Hawker, assistant principal for quality and academic partnerships, said. “What an innovative bunch we are – all of the entries gave us a real insight in to the wide range of projects taking place and it was a pleasure to be part of the judging.

“I would like to congratulate all our finalists and winners - they are all fantastic examples of team Fife College.”