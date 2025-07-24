Fife College countdown to launch of state of the art new conference centre

Fife College has revealed details of its state-of-the-art Carnegie Conference and Events Centre (CCEC) which is set to open later this year.Fife College count

It forms part of the new Dunfermline City campus, and will stand as a flagship events venue in Fife. It has four event spaces, seven additional versatile meeting rooms, and capacity for up to 1000 delegates. It will also feature a spacious central atrium, ideal for exhibitions, networking events, and large-scale gatherings beyond college hours.

The Centre will also offer everything from dedicated relaxation spaces, and a high-quality hospitality offering to free on-site parking, free Wi-Fi, and updated catering menus.

It replaces the Carnegie Conference Centre at the college’s current campus in the city, and marks a significant upgrade in facilities.

Inside the new conference and events centre (Pic: Fife College)

Jim Metcalfe, principal, said: “This exceptional facility forms part of the campus’s wider offering to help local organisations and businesses thrive, which also includes access to industry-standard workshops, modern learning environments, and an immersive training skills centre.

“We look forward to welcoming organisations, businesses and guests from across the region and beyond as we prepare to open our doors later this year.”