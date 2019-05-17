Fife College shortlisted for six awards

Fife College has been shortlisted for six categories at this year’s Herald Higher Education Awards.

It is a finalist in a range of categories which recognise its work with organisations.

These include the ‘Outstanding Business Engagement in Colleges Award’ for its work with NHS Lothian and the University of Edinburgh to create the School for Health Science and Technology.

The school is helping to create the life science workforce of tomorrow, enabling students to gain on-the-job experience while addressing current and future skills shortages in Scotland.

A unique project led by staff working in Fife College’s Learning Centre at HMP Cornton Vale is another example of multi-agency working. T

The health and wellbeing programme ‘Team Sally’, which is making a difference to the health and confidence of learners, has been shortlisted for the Partnership Award category.

The college’s pioneering work to raise attainment and improve numeracy skills in Fife through MathsLAB, based in its Levenmouth Campus, has also made it through to the shortlist for the Enhancing Student Learning Award category.

Individuals have also been shortlisted.

Carol Hunter, student president, is through to the finals of the ‘Outstanding Contribution from a College Student ‘category while Craig Walker, Students’ Association manager, is listed in the ‘Outstanding Contribution from a Staff Member’ category.

The college has also been shortlisted its marketing skills, and for its success in promoting the Flexible Workforce Development Fund, where it used a targeted organic social media campaign and business breakfast to exceed its goals.

Hugh Hall, principal, said: “This is a fantastic result , and one which recognises the work we do every day to ensure we continue to deliver excellent opportunities for our students.”

“A huge well done to all staff and partners involved, each and every one is truly deserving and I wish them all the very best of luck at the awards evening next month.”

The awards take place on Wednesday, June 5 at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.