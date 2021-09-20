Fife College shortlisted for three Scottish awards
Fife College has been shortlisted in three categories in this year’s College Development Network Awards.
It has been named as finalists in the innovation, skills development and health and wellbeing categories.
The awards celebrate the talent, skills and achievements of colleges, their staff, and learners, as well as giving an opportunity to showcase the innovation that exists within the sector.
Dr Hugh Hall, Fife College principal, said: “We are delighted that the College has been named as a finalist in three categories at this year’s College Development Network Awards.
“Despite the tough challenges of the pandemic over the past twelve months, our committed and dedicated staff went above and beyond to ensure we continued to deliver our curriculum.
“To have these efforts highlighted by these nominations is a great boost and testament to the work that we do every day at Fife College to support students while also playing a key role in local community.”
The winners will be announced in December.