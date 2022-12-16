Kirkcaldy-based K107FM is a finalist at the 2023 Fife Business Awards in recognition of its work with the free and impartial energy and debt advice service, Cosy Kingdom.

The station has been nominated in the community partnership category of the Fife Chamber of Commerce organised event which takes place next March.

Alex Airnes, from the programming team at K107FM said: “The Cosy Chat series is further testament to our efforts both on-air and within our community.

K107

“Growing numbers of local businesses and organisations are working with us, and this partnership is something that highlights the power of radio, and our ability to reach people not served online or via social media alone.”

Michael Hildrew, energy advice team leader (fuel poverty), Cosy Kingdom added: “The ongoing cost of living crisis and rising energy costs mean the services we can offer people are needed more than ever. Working with K107fm has helped us to reach many Fifers with vital and impartial energy advice

The judges have said the quality of applicants was outstanding, making the shortlisting process a very difficult one.

They were impressed by the breadth of talent and success stemming from businesses of all shapes and sizes, across Fife, and they are very much looking forward to meeting the finalists over the coming months. The judging process will now move to visiting the finalists at their places of work.

