Fife company is lead contractor on £50m development project

Muir Construction will lead work on the first two phases of Knight Property Group ‘s speculative development at Belgrave Logistics Park, in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

Planning consent was granted in September and works have commenced at the brand new development on the 14-arce site of the former Devro manufacturing facility.

The first two phases will comprise four high-quality units.

An aerial shot of the Bellshill site

The construction process started in January and is due for completion in quarter three this year.

Patrick Reel, joint managing director of Muir Construction, said: "We currently have 30 personnel on site, including 25 ground and plant operators, plus five from the management team.

“The works currently being carried out are principally ground works, foundations and drainage, in preparation for the first of the steel being delivered next week.”

Belgrave Logistics Park will be situated within Bellshill Industrial Estate.

