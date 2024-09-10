Fife company wins contract for new bin lorries to boost Fife Council’s ageing fleet

A total of 22 new refuse collection vehicles are set to join Fife's fleet of bin lorries over the next few months.

Earlier this year, Fife Council agreed to invest additional money into its ageing fleet in a bid to tackle service disruptions caused by existing vehicles spending an increasing amount of time off the road for repairs.

Some of the vehicles are service replacements while others will boost the fleet to help better accommodate routes that are difficult to navigate in some of the current lorries and other operational changes. Dalgety Bay business, Farid Hillend Engineering, has been awarded the contract to supply 13 new refuse collection vehicles.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said: “Hillend Engineering has recruited to an additional 20 positions to meet their customer demand. They also continue to work closely with local colleges to promote opportunities to students who are coming to the end of their formal qualifications.

From left: Ally Cormack (Hillend Engineering), Kev Somerville (Waste Operations Officer, Fife Council), Cllr Altany Craik and Shaun Kenyon (Waste Operations Team Manager)

“Using our spending power locally, in accordance with our procurement obligations, means we’re not only better supporting the local economy but investing in it.”

Paul Brown, Hillend's sales and after sales director added: "It's great that this has created more employment opportunities for the Dunfermline area, with us recruiting new talent to our team as a result.

"We are actively involved in Scotland's Young Person's Guarantee initiative, and in an apprenticeship programme to provide training and job opportunities to local school and college leavers. Equally it's good to be able to offer careers to more experienced, skilled operators from within the local community. This is a really positive partnership for Fife."