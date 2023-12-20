Fife company’s illuminations add sparkle to town centres and malls across UK

A Fife company behind some of the UK’s most infamous Christmas light displays is gearing up for the festive season with support from Bank of Scotland.

Ladybank-based Blachere Illuminations has designed and manufactured lighting displays for over 45 years and decks the halls for some of the country’s most iconic landmarks, including Harrods in London and The Trafford Centre in Manchester. It will make more than 500 businesses, towns, shopping centres and cities sparkle this festive season.

From October until January, the business employs around 200 extra elves. These sub-contractors install a sleigh-load of lights ahead of Christmas across the UK, before removing them in January and transporting the lights back to Blachere’s depots where they are checked and repaired.

Blachere Illuminations has seen increased growth year on year, and its Bank of Scotland funding helps it take on more ambitious projects. In the last five years, it has also revamped its processes to make its products more environmentally friendly - light installations are now made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and designs are re-used each year. Blachere also has bioprint shapes including flowers, starfish and musical instruments for summer installations.

Blachere lit up Queensway in London this year (Pic: submitted)

Robert Stalker, managing director, said: “This time of year is always challenging but exciting. We have some fantastic light displays being installed across the UK and Northern Ireland by our 200-strong team – it’s certainly a great Christmas for us.

“We’re proud of the product we offer and that we’re helping businesses and cities across the UK adopt more sustainable displays. We salvage millions of plastic bottles each year and break them down into flakes which are then used by our 3D printers to create our blue eco decorations.

“The funding from Bank of Scotland is essential for future growth so that we can take on and plan new and sustainable installations. We’re grateful for the support the Bank has given us over the years.”

Andrew McKie, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “It’s brilliant to get behind and support businesses like Blachere Illuminations, which is on the front foot in offering sustainable solutions to Christmas lighting displays. Blachere has banked with us since 1994 and I’ve worked with them for ten years now, providing several types of funding over the years, including a package to increase its warehousing operation.