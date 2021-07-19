Fife company's significant expansion on 30th anniversary

Bathroom and kitchen surface specialist, Rearo, is marking kits 30th birthday with a significant expansion at its Rosyth site.

It has doubled its showroom and distribution warehouse footprint by acquiring the adjacent site on Dunfermline Business Park.

The Scottish-family owned business has a £10m turnover and 100 workers based across sites in Fife Lerwick, Washington, and Northampton.

Outside Rearo Rosyth premises are (from left) Ryan Adams, assistant branch manager; Chris Douglas (branch manager) and Jane Stewart (sales and admin assistant)

Its customer base stretches across Edinburgh, Fife, Perthshire and Dundee.

The additional space is needed to meet growing demand and will predominantly be used for storage and distribution of their kitchen worktops and bathroom panels.

Graham Mercer, managing director said: “We are delighted that on our 30th year in Rosyth we are able to double our capacity at the branch by acquiring an additional 1,400 sq. ft.

“The much-needed space will help facilitate some large projects that are already in the pipeline and allow us to develop and grow our business in the east of Scotland.”

This expansion marks the start of a series of ambitious growth plans, which will be implemented over the coming years.

Rearo is Scotland’s specialist and leading manufacturer of laminate surfaces, supplying to both the domestic and commercial market, with significant experience in the health, housing, hospitality, education and entertainment sectors.

Crafting directly from the company’s own Govan based factory, their product range boasts a variety of kitchen and bathroom solutions, such as wet wall and worktop options.

Its commercial offering has a variety of off-the-shelf options, including Toilet Cubicles, IPS and Vanities.

