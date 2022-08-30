Fife convenience retailer Greens to open more stores across Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family-owned business Greens Retail is using the cash to carry out an acquisition strategy which will see nine new stores open this year.

The company already has nine stores in Scotland with branches across Fife including two in Kirkcaldy - Ralston Drive, Dunnikier and St Clair Street as well as one in Markinch and Leven.

Its expansion plans will see sites open in Aberdeenshire and Dundee later this year, with stores having recently opened in Inverurie, Peterhead, Kinross, Kirriemuir, Shettleston and Fraserburgh.

The retailer works in partnership with many other concessions across Scotland including Fisher & Donaldson bakery, Costa Express and Skwishee.

Harris Aslam, director at Greens Retail, said: “We’ve been working to evolve the convenience sector since our arrival in 2014 by concentrating on partnering with local suppliers to provide our stores with fresh produce.

"Thanks to HSBC UK, we can continue to do this and reduce food miles, while introducing customers to interesting and exciting suppliers on their doorstep.”

Tim Laundon, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “Greens Retail have a clear commitment to serving the community.

"The opening of these new stores will boost both the local economy and employment in these areas.

"We look forward to seeing the success of the new branches over the coming months.”