Fife convenience store saved in deal after company goes into administration
Eddy’s Food Station in Leuchars has been acquired by the wholesaler for SPAR Scotland. It secured the business and assets of Eddy’s Food Station in a deal facilitated by specialist business advisory firm, FRP Advisory.
Callum Carmichael and Michelle Elliot, partners at business advisory firm FRP Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Eddy’s Food Station this week.
On appointment, the administrators immediately completed the sale of stores in Leuchars, Greenock and Larbert to Scotland’s largest independent retailing and distribution company, CJ Lang & Son Ltd - the wholesaler for SPAR Scotland. The deal has secured 35 jobs which will transfer over to the new buyer.
Mr Carmichael, restructuring advisory partner at FRP Advisory, said: “The deal has protected a significant number of jobs across the local communities the stores serve, and the new ownership will offer stability as part of a long-established Scottish business and the successful SPAR franchise.”
