Fife convenience store saved in deal after company goes into administration

Eddy’s Food Station in Leuchars has been acquired by the wholesaler for SPAR Scotland. It secured the business and assets of Eddy’s Food Station in a deal facilitated by specialist business advisory firm, FRP Advisory.

Callum Carmichael and Michelle Elliot, partners at business advisory firm FRP Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Eddy’s Food Station this week.

On appointment, the administrators immediately completed the sale of stores in Leuchars, Greenock and Larbert to Scotland’s largest independent retailing and distribution company, CJ Lang & Son Ltd - the wholesaler for SPAR Scotland. The deal has secured 35 jobs which will transfer over to the new buyer.

