The investment includes a fully refurbished interior comprising state-of-the-art fridges, freezers and dedicated ‘Food To Go’ area. The refurbishment is designed for fast food service particularly at peak breakfast, lunch and dinner periods.

The major financial commitment protects 14 full and part-time jobs and is a boost for the local economy. It is also part of a wider investment and expansion plan by the ambitious retailer that started trading in Buckhaven in December last year.

Mike Leonard, Head of Retail, Eddy’s Food Station said: “When we purchased the store in December last year we could see huge potential to convert it into a fully modern-day convenience store serving quality food to our customers. We are pleased to have delivered a first-class facility for the area and are proud to invest in the town and especially the local community around the store.

Eddy's gets a £300k refurbishment in Buckhaven. (Pic: submitted)

“One of the most satisfying aspects of the project has been not simply the visual transformation of the store but also the partnerships we have established with both national brands and local suppliers. We’re working with great companies such as Iceland, Fife Creameries, Costa Coffee, Fisher and Donaldson and Co-op.

Justin Addison, International & Wholesale Director at Iceland Foods said: “We are excited to be partnering with Eddy’s Food Station to enhance convenience for our customers. The expansion of Iceland Local will make our range of products available to customers in a completely new type of location, complementing our 1,000 company-owned stores.”

Buckhaven is one of four Eddy’s Food Stations around the country with others in Greenock, Larbert and Leuchars. The company which currently employs 56 staff plans to increase the number of stores it operates within in the next 12 months and is actively seeking more opportunities in Fife.

