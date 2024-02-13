Fife convenience stores offer £1 home delivery bundle in aid of local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bundle deal is available for one day only and contains a range of household cleaning supplies.

Store Manager Stuart says that the decision to run the offer in aid of charity was an easy one:

“Fife Gingerbread are a charity very close to our hearts here at Greens of Markinch, having raised over £400 so far through various initiatives. When we decided to offer a bundle deal with Snappy Shopper, we knew early on that the proceeds would go to charity. Fife Gingerbread was our first choice.”

Fife Gingerbread support lone parents and their families through various projects including child maintenance support, advice, employment opportunities, skills development and more.

Store Manager Danielle says that the offer is a sign of things to come: “After launching our home delivery service with Snappy Shopper in October, we’ve upgraded the service and launched a brand new menu this week. This £1 bundle is the first in a long line of promotions, as we strive to create great value for our customers, and seek further ways to engage with the local community.”