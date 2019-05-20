Fife convenience stores win top business award

A Fife firm with a chain of convenience stores has won a top award.

Greens was named Team of the Year at the Scottish SME Business Awards, held in Glasgow.

The firm has stores in Kirkcaldy, Leven, Coaltown of Balgonie and Markinch, where its HQ is also situated.

Fraser Rolley, area manager accepted the trophy on behalf of his colleagues.

He said: “This is a great honour because we won it thanks to public votes.”

“Our store teams are clearly providing a great service to our customers, who have decided to thank us by voting in large numbers for us.”

Greens was formed by Fife-based cousins Raza Rehman and Harris Aslam.

Apart from their stores in Fife, they also operate in Dundee, Alloa and Tillicoultry.