Fife Council has recently surpassed its 300th member in the ECO Stars Fleet Recognition Scheme.

The programme supports local fleet operators to improve efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and emissions as well as make cost savings.

It has grown since 2018 when it had 25 members to 304 commercial fleet members across 10,753 vehicles and 171 taxi and private hire operator members across 683 vehicles.

MGS Logistics Limited, a medium sized heavy haulage specialist with depots in Aberdeen, Rosyth, Great Yarmouth and Uithoorn in the Netherlands, recently became the 300th commercial fleet member.

Stuart Paley, HSE Manager, MGS Logistics Limited; Stuart McLean, ECO Stars Advisor TRL Limited; Kenny Bisset, Lead Officer, Fife Council's Protective Services (Pic: Fife Council)

Cllr Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change said: “Fife Council’s own fleet was the first council in Scotland to be awarded a 5-star rating from ECO Stars and it’s fantastic to see the scheme continuing to recruit strongly with a year-on-year increase in the number of operators adopting ultra-low emission vehicles.”

Stuart McLean, ECO Stars Advisor added: “ Fife Council has consistently adopted a proactive approach towards reducing transport emissions and improving air quality in the local area. There are real benefits to joining the scheme, not only in terms of cost and fuel savings but to the environment.”

Stuart Paley, MGS Logistics’ HSEQ manager said: “We are pleased to be the 300th commercial fleet operator in Fife to be awarded ECO Stars membership. It is a real win, win for our business by showing our customers that we are environmentally responsible and at the same time helping to maintain the good air quality we have in Fife.”