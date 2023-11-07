Fife Creamery deal with Northern Ireland company to bring products to Scotland
Fife Creamery has teamed up with Prep House, a leading provider of high-quality sauces, dips, and gravies in Crossgar, Northern Ireland. It will allow it to bring its range of products to butchers and retailers all over Scotland, starting from later this month.
Based at Randolph Industrial Estate, Fife Creamery has been leading innovators in the Scottish wholesale food sector for over 67 years. It link with Prep House aims to provide “unparalleled service and satisfy the growing demand for premium sauces, dips, and gravies across Scotland.”
Paul Bell, managing director and joint owner of Prep House, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Fife Creamery Its extensive network and expertise in the industry make them the perfect fit for expanding our presence in this market. We are confident that Fife Creamery will do a superb job in growing our mutual businesses."