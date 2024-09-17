Fife Creamery MD steps down as leadership team changes at Kirkcaldy family firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Fife business has announced changes to its leadership team.

Kirkcaldy-based Fife Creamery has confirmed that Graeme Simpson, grandson of founder John Simpson Snr, will be stepping aside from his role as managing director to become the new chairman of the family-owned food wholesalers.

Mr Simpson has led the company for 25 years, joining the family business back in 1998. Since taking over the reins from his father, John (Jock) Simpson, his leadership has seen the company continue to evolve to meet the ever-changing demands of a dynamic sector, becoming a fully integrated multi temperature wholesaler.

As chairman, he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support to the executive team.

Graeme Simpson is moving into a new role, and Steve Apollinari is succeeding him (Pics: Submitted)

As part of its long-planned succession strategy to ensure a smooth transition, Fife Creamery has appointed sales director Steve Apollinari as the new managing director. Steve has been with the company for 39 years.

Mr Simpson said: “Our success has always been the result of our incredible team whom I have had the absolute pleasure and privilege to lead. I step aside knowing that the company I love could be in no better hands than Steve’s. We have worked hand in hand over the past 25 years and I am excited to see Steve continue to develop the many opportunities that lie ahead”

Mr Appolinari said, “I am truly honoured to be given the opportunity to take on the responsibility of the MD’s role in the business I have devoted most of my working life to. In Graeme, I follow a highly talented individual who I have had the pleasure to work and learn alongside over the last few decades.

“A great leader and a close friend. Fife Creamery is a fantastic company with strong values and dedicated characters at its core, a combination that I will do my utmost to maintain and develop.”