Fife crop manager scoops top award at Royal Highland Show
Finlay Ross was named as the winner of this year’s Emerging Talent (Produce) award, run as part of the M&S Select Farm Awards.
They recognise exceptional individuals aged 35 and under across the M&S supply chain who are making a real impact in the world of produce - and Finlay’s practical skills, forward-thinking mindset and people-first approach made him standout.
Since joining Kettle Produce in 2023, he has taken on full responsibility for the management and agronomy of all broccoli and cauliflower crops grown by the business and its wider grower group – offering expert advice and hands-on support to ensure the highest standards from field to fork.
But Finlay’s contributions go beyond the crops. He plays a key role in supporting the farm’s seasonal agricultural workers, ensuring they feel welcomed and supported while working and living on site in Scotland. Finlay has also expanded into managing new crops, including brown and red onions grown in Scotland and he is currently studying for a diploma in agronomy, building on his BASIS and FACTS certifications, to further strengthen his technical expertise and support the future of British produce.
Finlay said: “I’m really honoured to receive this award from M&S – it’s a huge encouragement. I love what I do, and I’m lucky to work with such a great team at Kettle Produce. There’s so much more to learn and grow, and I’m excited to be part of what’s next for British veg.”
His award earned praise from Kim Dawson, senior technical manager at M&S. She said: “Finlay is a brilliant example of the next generation of UK growers. He combines technical knowledge with a strong work ethic, a passion for people and produce, and a real hunger to learn. We’re proud to recognise his achievements with this award at the Royal Highland Show.”
Long established in Fife, Kettle Produce Ltd is a leading grower and supplier of fresh and prepared vegetables to M&S. The business works with over 50 growers across Scotland and the UK and is known for its commitment to responsible farming and innovation.
