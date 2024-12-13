Fife developer’s timber frame deal with Scottish company
The contract with Springfield Timber Kit Systems will see the production and delivery of timber kits and floor cassettes for 100 homes at Glenrothes-based Campion Homes newest development, Strathmore Meadows, in Meigle. Ranging from two, three, four and five bedroom homes, each kit will be built using sustainably sourced timber.
Springfield supplies frames has factories in Bellshill and Elgin, and has the capacity to expand - it actively engaging with other developers in Scotland and North England.
Dougie Herd, joint managing director at Campion Homes, said: "Extending our partnership with Springfield Timber Kit Systems underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable homes that meet the evolving needs of our communities. With Springfield's expertise and our shared dedication to excellence, we are confident that this project at Strathmore Meadows will set a new standard in residential construction.
“Our clients can continue to expect award-winning quality, innovative design, and a genuine commitment to making a positive impact on people's lives and the environment."
