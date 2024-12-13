Fife developer’s timber frame deal with Scottish company

A Fife based developer has signed a £1m deal with a Scottish company to supply timber frames for its homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contract with Springfield Timber Kit Systems will see the production and delivery of timber kits and floor cassettes for 100 homes at Glenrothes-based Campion Homes newest development, Strathmore Meadows, in Meigle. Ranging from two, three, four and five bedroom homes, each kit will be built using sustainably sourced timber.

Springfield supplies frames has factories in Bellshill and Elgin, and has the capacity to expand - it actively engaging with other developers in Scotland and North England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dougie Herd, joint managing director at Campion Homes, said: "Extending our partnership with Springfield Timber Kit Systems underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable homes that meet the evolving needs of our communities. With Springfield's expertise and our shared dedication to excellence, we are confident that this project at Strathmore Meadows will set a new standard in residential construction.

“Our clients can continue to expect award-winning quality, innovative design, and a genuine commitment to making a positive impact on people's lives and the environment."