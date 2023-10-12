Fife distiller’s limited release edition whisky is tribute to Falkland Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been unveiled by the award-winning Kingsbarns Distillery.

The lowland malt has been matured in two of the finest ex-Bourbon casks and STR (shaved, toasted and re-charred) ex-Portuguese red wine cask types carefully hand selected by Isabella Wemyss, production director, to maintain balance and a developing complexity resulting in a refined malt with a sweet fruity character, redolent with berry sweetness and subtle warming spices.

Peter Holroyd, distillery manager at Kingsbarns, said: “Falkland is an embodiment of provenance, it’s an exceptionally smooth single malt with a complex fruity and subtle spicy character that’s gained from the maturation process and combination of the superior casks we’ve chosen; with 80% ex-Bourbon and 20% STR ex-Portuguese red wine delivering a developing complexity.

“The inspiration for Falkland is in our name. Kingsbarns derives from the barns in the local villages that stored the grain for the Royal Castle at Crail and the Palace at Falkland back in the 12th century so it’s especially fitting to pay homage with Falkland Single Malt Scotch Whisky as it encapsulates our unique location and historical roots.”

Falkland is the latest addition to Kingsbarns lowland collection and follows the release of a 61.1% BELL ROCK cask strength in September.