Fife distillery in merger as it marks tenth anniversary

A Fife distillery and a Glasgow-based brand producer have merged.

Inchdarnie Distillery and Glenrothes are now one with MacDuff International Scotch Whisky Limited. The deal was formally completed on May 1 to create InchDairnie Whisky Limited. Current office locations in both Glasgow and Fife will be retained.

The move came as the distillery marked its tenth anniversary. It was founded by industry veteran Ian Palmer with a vision to harness precision distilling—bringing together science, nature, and technology to explore and elevate new dimensions of flavour in whisky.

MacDuff International produces a number of premium whisky brands, including the heritage brands Islay Mist & Lauder’s, and is responsible for the sales and distribution of InchDairnie Distillery’s award-winning Scottish Rye Whisky, RyeLaw, and the Distillery’s soon to be released inaugural single malt signature bottling, KinGlassie.

InchDairnie Distillery, Glenrothes (Pic: Ali Watt)

Mr Palmer now joins the new board of directors as chairman. The business will be led by managing directors Graham Glen and Scott Sneddon.

The company said the merger brings a range of benefits that will support the business in its next chapter.

Mr Glen said: “The formation of InchDairnie Whisky Limited is the natural next step in our journey.

“We believe that working as one business, with one team and one clear vision, sets us up for long-term success across all areas of our operation. While the MacDuff name will be retired from active use, it will forever remain a proud part of the group’s legacy, that we look forward to building upon in this next chapter. Islay Mist, Lauder’s and Waterproof, together with RyeLaw and KinGlassie, with more InchDairnie brands launching over the next four years, makes for an amazing portfolio of whisky brands to excite the whisky enthusiast.”

Mr Sneddon added: “This is more than just a name change. It’s a statement - about who we are, how we work together, and what we want to achieve as a modern, ambitious whisky business. It comes at an exciting time for the business too, as we plan to launch our inaugural single malt signature bottling, KinGlassie”.

InchDairnie Distillery was founded by Mr Palmer with the first spirit flowing from the stills of the distillery on Christmas Day 2015. Its first release, RyeLaw, was launch in April 2023.