Kingsbarns Distillery’s expansion will see its flagship Dream to Dram gift packs and Balcomie whisky on sale in the upmarket stores, including Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh.

Dream to Dram single malt is produced exclusively using barley locally grown at the distillery’s East Neuk home..It was Kingsbarns’ first single malt to be released for general sal, and has now won several prestigious industry awards.

Bottled at 46% abv, 90% of the whisky has been matured in ex-Bourbon barrels from, while the remaining 10% has been aged in shaved, toasted and recharred wine barriques.

Balcomie, produced exclusively using locally grown barley is one of the brand’s most popular single malts, which pays homage to the beauty and heritage of the Fife distillery’s surroundings.

Ben Stewart, director of UK and European sales for Wemyss Family Spirits, said: “We are huge fans of Harvey Nichols and are delighted to be partnering with them for the first time to showcase our Kingsbarns Single Malt Whisky to their shoppers.

“Our super-premium whisky is the perfect fit for the store which is known for showcasing desirable, cutting-edge brands. We are looking forward to presenting our award-winning Dream to Dram and Balcomie to a new audience.”

Nick Larsson-Bell, senior spirits and beer buyer at Harvey Nichols, said: “The second I tried Kingsbarns, I knew I would take it on. The whiskies are spectacular.”

