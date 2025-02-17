Fife distillery’s multi-million £ project to drastically cut carbon emissions

A major distillery in Fife is launching a multi-million £ project to cut its carbon emissions.

Cameronbridge Distillery will save an estimated 33,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year in its decarbonisation initiative.

The transition is one of the largest recent power uplifts in Scotland, led by SP Energy Networks.

Upon completion, the project will meet Cameronbridge’s 17.4MW annual energy needs entirely through renewable energy – enough to power 11,0000 homes – and, as part of Diageo’s ‘Spirit of Progress’ action plan, the project is another step on its plan to reach net zero across direct operations by 2030

Cameronbridge Distillery (Pic: Mike Wilkinson)

The work will be done in two stages - electricity supply uplift to dramatically increase electricity connectivity to Cameronbridge over two years, and replacing gas-powered assets on an ongoing basis at Scotland’s second largest grain whisky distillery and one of the largest producers in Europe.

"We are incredibly proud of this transformative project that will fuel our operations in a more sustainable, mor energy-efficient way for the next 200 years," said Alex Robertson, Cameronbridge operations director for Diageo.

"This multi-million-pound investment is a significant step towards our 2030 ambition of net zero emissions in our direct operations and highlights our commitment to environmental stewardship. Being able to cut the site’s emissions by more than 90% is an incredible incentive, and we view this initiative as a significant step towards our net zero goals.

“We’re grateful to be working with supportive partners in SP Energy Networks (SPEN) and InvestFife to undertake this major electrification project.”

Cameronbridge Distillery (Pic: Mike Wilkinson)

Jack Evans, district general manager for Central and Fife District at SP Energy Networks, added: “We’re proud to be part of enabling industry to transition towards a greener future. This project sees us facilitate Diageo’s drive to decarbonisation.”

Fife Council has also hailed the project as a cornerstone of the ‘InvestFife’ initiative which aims to drive local economic growth and position the region as a leader in green energy.

Diageo’s latest investment builds on its renewable energy efforts in the region, including a bio-energy facility at Cameronbridge that generates heat and power from distillery by-products, and an 8,000-panel solar array at its Leven packaging plant, supplying up to 22% of the site’s annual electricity needs—rising to 60% in summer.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, added: “Diageo’s commitment to invest in such renewable energy solutions within Levemnouth here in Fife sets a powerful example for others to follow. This project is a testament to the innovation and ambition driving investment in Fife but is also a welcome example of how Fife Council – via our economic development team and SPEN as delivery partners – have been able to support and enable industry energy needs, whilst also recognising the need for stewardship of our environment.

“This partnership approach and the investment from Diageo not only strengthens our local economy by creating jobs but also shows our commitment to creating a stronger, greener and fairer economy within Fife.”

Recently celebrating its 200th anniversary, Cameronbridge contributes single grain whisky to some of Diageo’s much-loved Scotch brands including Johnnie Walker, and produces Smirnoff, Gordon’s and Tanqueray which are exported around the world.