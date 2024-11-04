Fife dog business wins title for best pet care in Scotland!

Local dog business Pets on the beach awarded best animal care in Scotland for 2024. Owner Kelsie McDonald and her husband were nominated for the Scotland business awards where they made it to the grand final in Glasgow where they left with the title of best animal care in Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelsie started Pets on the beach as a small animal business while still working her main job however the demand for her care of animals became huge where Kelsie focused on her business full time. Since then pets on the beach have had customers travel from out with fife to have their pet included in day cares, field trips and overnight stays. Pets on the beach have also catered to a number of weddings for customers over Scotland visiting the fife area for their wedding where they wish for their pet to be included in the day.

Since starting up and the increase demand from customers Pets on the beach have now opened up host houses to expand over fife and allow more availability to have your furry friend stay with the award winning company

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelsie- I could never have imagined the business to hold the title for 2024 as the best pet care business in Scotland and I am so greatful we do. Being given the chance to spend time with everyone's pets means the world to me and meet all their different personalities. We offer a home to home service so we really are borrowing your pet and treating them as if they were our own. We really have the best customers and their ongoing support means so much to us