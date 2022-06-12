Fife drinks firm Eden Mill's new four-year deal with LTA launches at Queens Championship

Eden Mill St Andrews, the contemporary premium gin and Scotch whisky producer, will now have a considerable presence at the pre-Wimbledon televised event which will feature Andy Murray among a number of leading players.

As well as on-site branding and experiential marketing opportunities, its gin will be served at public and hospitality venues across the site in West London.

Eden Mill has launched its new Wild Card gin

The business also has ‘activation and pouring rights’ at the LTA's four major international grass court events – Queen’s, Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne, the tournaments which lead up to Wimbledon.

To mark the deal, Eden Mill has produced a new, limited-edition spirit, Wildcard Gin.

It is infused with Scottish strawberries and raspberries, the perfect base for a summery G&T or cocktail.

Paul Miller, chief executive of Eden Mill

Richard Daish, marketing and commercial director at the LTA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Eden Mill St Andrews to the tennis family.

“It is an innovative and progressive distillery. We look forward to working together, promoting their drinks brand and tennis too.”

Paul Miller, Eden Mill’s chief executive, added: “This represents our first sports sponsorship arrangement outside Scotland, and we believe it will take us to new audiences.

“Our limited-edition Wildcard Gin has been crafted to celebrate this partnership and is perfect for enjoying over a summer of British tennis.”