Fife duo shortlisted for the ALBAs – – Scotland’s land based awards
Monique is doing her SVQ Level 2 in estate maintenance as an apprentice for Rural Skills Scotland Ltd.Kevin is doing his SVQ in trees and timber and working as a forestry apprentice for the organisation.
Monique said: “Working in nature and Scottish woodland was something that caught my eye as I am someone who has had an undying love for biology, animals and nature. Being able to do physical work is perfect for me as I am a very active busy person.”
Dr Liz Barron-Majerik, director of Lantra Scotland said: “Our ALBAS have an important role to play in highlighting the achievements of new entrants and career changers in our sector, and in showing people the benefits of skills development and partnership working.
“I would like to say a heartfelt congratulations to every one of this year’s finalists and wish them good luck at the ALBAS ceremony in March, but I’d also like to say a big ‘well done’ to all of our nominees. We had a record number of nominations which were of a very high standard indeed.
We are also grateful to the independent industry figures who are our judges, to training providers and employers who submit the nominations, and of course to all our generous supporters who make our event possible”.