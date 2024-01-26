Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Monique is doing her SVQ Level 2 in estate maintenance as an apprentice for Rural Skills Scotland Ltd.Kevin is doing his SVQ in trees and timber and working as a forestry apprentice for the organisation.

Monique said: “Working in nature and Scottish woodland was something that caught my eye as I am someone who has had an undying love for biology, animals and nature. Being able to do physical work is perfect for me as I am a very active busy person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Liz Barron-Majerik, director of Lantra Scotland said: “Our ALBAS have an important role to play in highlighting the achievements of new entrants and career changers in our sector, and in showing people the benefits of skills development and partnership working.

Monique Llanos from Dysart is nominated for an ALBA (Pic: Submitted)

“I would like to say a heartfelt congratulations to every one of this year’s finalists and wish them good luck at the ALBAS ceremony in March, but I’d also like to say a big ‘well done’ to all of our nominees. We had a record number of nominations which were of a very high standard indeed.