Fife eateries celebrate success at the Scottish Curry Awards 2024
Annapurna Gurkha and Amritsar Tandoori both won accolades at the awards, which are now in their 16th year.
Yuvraj Sapkota from the town’s Annapurna Gurkha won the Manager of the Year award. On winning he said: “Hard work, perseverance and sacrifices will guide you to success.”
While the title of Best Family Friendly Restaurant of The Year went to Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant in Kirkcaldy.
Other Fife businesses to win awards were Asha at The Maltings Hotel in Dunfermline which was Voter’s Choice Restaurant of the Year (South East) and Dhoom, Dunfermline was Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central Scotland). Namaste Indian Restaurant in Dunfermline was Highly Commended as the runner up in the Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year category.
The awards recognise and celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry.
By spotlighting Scotland’s rich and diverse curry culture, the awards encourage the continued growth and evolution of the industry.
Those who reach the final shortlist have shown exceptional quality, innovation and consistency in offering customers a truly memorable dining experience.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Curry Awards 2024, run by Oceanic Creative, said: “We’re proud to once again be able to celebrate the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.
“The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. We’d like to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”
