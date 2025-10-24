Fife entrepreneur presented with Prestige Award for Gift Store of the Year
The presentation marks a proud moment for Sarah, whose online business has built a loyal following for its fun, funky and ethically made homeware and gifts. Many of the products are designed by Sarah herself and produced in the UK using eco-friendly printing methods, alongside a curated collection from other independent British makers and artists.
“It was lovely to receive the award in person,” said Sarah. “It’s been an exciting year for the business, and I’m so grateful to all the customers who keep supporting small, creative UK brands like ours.”
Eclectic Gift Store continues to expand its range of bright, design-led kitchen textiles and gifts, including cotton tea towels, aprons, and chef’s pads made for AGA-style cookers, all celebrating UK craftsmanship, quality, and sustainability.
Readers can discover the full collection online at www.eclecticgiftstore.co.uk.