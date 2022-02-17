Fife entrepreneur realises dream to move into retail park before he was 25

George Sinclair will launch Nimbus Beds at the new South Road Retail Park in Cupar on Saturday, February 26..

And he has achieved his ambition two years ahead of schedule.

George launched Nimbus aged just 15, working from his base in Thornton and is excited at the next step.

George Sinclair and his team at their new Cupar store

“It’s a big jump for us, but I have a fantastic team,” he said. “It has always been my dream to be in a retail park.”Nimbus opens its doors on the same day as retail giants B&M open at the new park, but his story is one rooted in Fife.

George started buying and selling at the age of six - preferring the world of business to school.

“My dad gave my brother and I £50 to buy and sell. I went to car boot sales and started buying up Singer sewing machines, and stored them in my shed.

Final preparations for the store opening on the 26th

“All Saints came in and bought them all - my job was to find them more.”

He bought everything from microwaves to church pews and then launched his first business, Fife Bed Warehouse, while still a teenage boy.

A name change to Nimbus Beds reflected his ambition to go wider than the Kingdom, while operating out of his base in Strathore Business Park in Thornton with a team of eleven.

That base will remain as the doors finally open in Cupar which he wants to be innovative and fun to target a wider customer base.

“Shopping for beds can be boring,” he said. “So we are putting in nap rooms and sleep rooms. You can book one, and have a nap and try out the bed before you buy.”

Eight years of graft have taken George to this point, and he is excited about the future.

“Everything we have made has gone back into the business,” he said. “We worked seven days.

“To be part of the new retail park is amazing - a dream.”

