Fife entrepreneur's Wild Changer is a game changer for wild swimmers

A Fife entrepreneur is poised to transform the outdoor swimming gear market with her latest idea.

Designed by and for wild swimmers, Wild Changer is the brainchild of Lee Walls, organiser of the Aberdour Noody Dook fundraiser.

The swim bag tackles one of the sport’s biggest frustrations – changing comfortably in cold, wet conditions.

After two years of searching for the perfect solution, Lee created Wild Changer, a waterproof, insulated bag with a detachable padded changing mat, towel sleeve and insulated footpad.

Wild swimmer and entrepreneur Lee Walls has come up with a solution to allow swimmers to change comfortably in wet, cold conditions. (Pic: Contributed)

Lee said: “The bag’s multifunctional design keeps clothes warm and dry while offering a clean, protected surface for post-swim changing. No more hopping on one foot or struggling with soggy gear, Wild Changer is built for real swimmers, with real needs.”

Currently in pre-trade, Lee has built a 150-strong tester community across the UK, gathering feedback through surveys and focus groups. The second prototype is due this month, with structured testing to refine usability, comfort, and design. IP protection is underway, including patent and trademark applications, ensuring freedom to operate.

Backed by Business Gateway Fife and supported by RBS Accelerator mentors, Lee is preparing for a 2026 launch and a Kickstarter campaign. With manufacturing discussions progressing and strong early interest, Wild Changer isn’t just a bag, it’s a game-changing solution for wild swimmers everywhere.

Lee’s business adviser at Business Gateway Fife, Marissa Yassen-Fleming, said: “I’ve been with Lee from the start of her business journey. I was able to secure a Start-Up grant which is UK government funded, through the Shared Prosperity fund, which allowed Lee to take the product to her tester community. Since then, I’ve supported her in her application for the Wild Card at Scottish Edge for seed funding”.

Whether thinking of starting a business or looking to grow or sustain an existing business, contact Business Gateway Fife on 01592 858333 for a variety of advice and support