Fife estate agent continues to raise thousands for local causes in 2023

A Fife estate agent raised a bumper figure for charities around the Kingdom last year - and it is looking for further causes to support in 2024.

Fife Properties raised £28,000 for local charities, groups and events in 2023 and it was keen to thank those who had supported their fundraising efforts throughout the year.

Jim Parker, who runs the bsuiness, said: “We are delighted to announce that this year we have donated £28,000 to local charities, groups and events. We would like to thank all our past and present customers for using us because without you this would not be possible.”

Groups from across the Kingdom benefited from the donations. Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy charity was the recipient of a £1,000 donation. Fife Gingerbread received £500 throughout the year whilst there was a further £508 to its Heat and Appeal 2023. There was also a large donation to the Laptops for Schools campaign, with £3,260 being pledged.

Jim Parker receives an award from Phil Spencer with the rest of the Fife Properties team, they've raised thousands for charity (Pic: Phil Goodson)

The figure raised in 2023 adds to fundraising that has taken place over the last six years, and the estate agent has now set an even higher 2024 target.

Mr Parker added: “Over the last six years we’ve contributed over £128,000 to local charities, causes, groups and events and this is all down to the support of our customers. Next year in 2024, we’ve set a target of £30,000 and hopefully with your help we can hit this again.”

Now Fife Properties is encouraging other groups to get involved as they seek to hit their £30,000 target.

However, some conditions must be met before the charity, group or event can be considered.

The charity or community group must be fundraising or operating within the local area. There must be a dedicated bank account for the cause, as they cannot fund individuals. If you know of a group that could benefit from Fife Properties support you can contact them by email at [email protected]