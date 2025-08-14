Fife estate’s new initiative opens gates to organic farm for sustainable businesses

A Fife estate is opening the gates to its organic farm to sustainable businesses and start-ups looking for a leg-up to help them grow as part a new initiative.

Pitch Up! 2025 is a farmer-led movement that invites businesses at all stages to share land and space on organic and regenerative farms at a low cost.

Balcaskie Estate is opening applications to the scheme ahead of its return in November.

The estate covers 4500 acres in the East Neuk and has an organic and regenerative focus, with farming practices including mob grazing, improving soil health, native wildlife conservation and the reintroduction of heritage breed livestock for a more sustainable future for food production and rural communities.

At the heart of Balcaskie Estate is Bowhouse, and a growing community of producers (Pic: submitted)

Pitch Up! connects such places with sustainable businesses needing access to land or space, and they then share resources, knowledge and land to feed one another and grow together.

Sam Parsons, estate manager said: “Fertile land is at the core of everything we do, and we have grown a community of businesses around that. We really want to hear from both new and established enterprises with a view to them joining us as part of our network. It’s a brilliant way to share expertise, distribution and staff and to support innovation. For us, this is a really useful way of developing a sustainable rural economy.”

Pitch Up! welcomes businesses at all stages – supporting established enterprises with relocation, renovating space customised to their specific needs, or readying land for use. For start-ups, it could be more about experimental space, trialling packaging and dispatch, or support developing their pricing models, product offer or production processes.

In return, its farms gain partners, not tenants. Each agreement is different, shaped to be fair to both sides – whether that’s profit share, turnover rent, produce use or re-use, or longer-term regeneration goals. It’s about helping farms diversify in a future-focused way.

Successful pitchers will join and work with an existing community of Balcaskie businesses already focusing on a circular economy approach that ‘stacks’ enterprises to make the best and most sustainable use of the land including Scotland the Bread, a collaborative farming, milling and bakery project to grow better grain and bake better bread, and East Neuk Market Garden, a four-acre agroecological farm growing vegetables, salads, herbs and fruit, which supplies the local community as well as Stocks Kitchen, a catering business, food shop and cook school.