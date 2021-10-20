Fife event to showcase contract opportunities for new construction projects in the Kingdom

The event will be held on Thursday, November 4, as part of Fife Business Week, where delegates will hear about the range of opportunities available on the £200 million new Dunfermline Learning Campus and the £70 million Levenmouth Rail Link.

Fife Council has partnered with the Supplier Development Programme (SDP), hub East Central Scotland, Fife College, Network Rail and main contractors BAM, Balfour Beatty and BAM Nuttall to deliver the session.

An artist's impression of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Businesses will be able to talk to all the organisations involved to find out what contract work is available on the projects and the requirements needed to be eligible to bid for them.

They will also and receive expert advice and guidance on how to prepare tenders for upcoming work packages through the Supplier Development Programme.

Gillian Cameron, SPD programme manager, said: “Alongside headline partners Fife Council and hub East Central Scotland, SPD is proud to help small businesses in Fife to learn how to be part of the supply chain and access our full suite of free tender training and support.

"We hope to help small and medium sized enterprises put their name out there so that public sector bodies and large contractors offering these contracts know what they have to offer, and they can find out how to engage in an open and transparent supply chain.”

Businesses can book their place for the event at the Supplier Development Programme website: www.sdpscotland.co.uk/events-fife2021-mtb/.

