Fife events company buys popular local venue

A Fife catering and events company has bought a popular local venue to take advantage of the growing demand for bespoke weddings.

Pratis Barns has been acquired by 2G Events with support of a six-figure funding package from Bank of Scotland, after the business noticed an increase in couples hiring spaces where they have the freedom to personalise every aspect of their big day.

The 23,000 sq. ft property includes a barn event space, private dining areas, three out-buildings and a walled garden.

Guests can hire the venue in its entirety and bring in their own decorations, entertainment and catering to suit their personal tastes.

2G Events’ owners, Patrick and Nicola Gilmour, have a five-year plan to install a new kitchen, remodel the barn, landscape the walled garden and transform a Grade-B listed house at the venue into guest accommodation.

Patrick said: “The conversion of the house on-site will allow guests to stay for the entire weekend, a new experience we’ve been able to bring to Pratis Barns.

“Bank of Scotland has been by our side throughout the entire process and we’ve already hit our bookings target for 2020 with six weddings already scheduled for 2021.”

Louise Molloy, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “We are always here to support businesses as they look to seize market opportunities.

“This includes 2G Events, a business looking to capitalise on the rise in demand from couples looking for the DIY wedding experience.”