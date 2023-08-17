News you can trust since 1871
Fife family business adds life-saving defibrillators to its fleet of vehicles

A Fife business has equipped its entire fleet of delivery vehicles with defibrillators which could help save lives.
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST

Kirkcaldy-based food wholesaler Fife Creamery has taken the step to fit the Automated External Defibrillators (AED) in all 43 vehicles. Signage on the cab doors will let the general public across Scotland know there is an AED onboard - and available for use by all.

The family run business since 1957 is one of Scotland’s most innovative and successful food wholesalers. Fife Creamery’s investment is in addition to the three AEDs recently installed at its headquarters, which means all staff and visitors will never be more than 60 seconds from potentially lifesaving kit.

The business said it acknowledged its responsibility in providing a sustainable future for their business and community - and this means protecting and improving its environment, creating fair and safe workplaces, and delivering benefits across its communities.

Graeme Simpson, managing director says “We feel strongly that it is our duty to engage with the communities that our business touches. Sudden cardiac arrest is unfortunately all too common in Scotland, these devices can make a huge difference to the chances of survival.”

Every year approximately 55 out of every 100,000 people experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, with most occurring in the home or workplace. workplace. In seven out of 10 cases, CPR is attempted by a bystander. In less than one out of 10 cases, an AED is reported as being used. A bystander performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator (AED) can increase the chances of survival by two to four-fold.

