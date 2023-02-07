Hoggs of Fife triumphed in the rural enterprise category, at the Scottish Countryside Alliance awards after securing support from the local community.

The company began making hand welted country footwear in 1888 in Strathmiglo and has built an excellent reputation across the fieldsports and farming fraternity.

Steve Jepsom, from Hoggs of Fife, said: “We consider ourselves a strong part of the rural community and over the last three or four years we have really started to push ourselves and the Scottish-ness of our brand and the proud 135 years of heritage we’ve got.

Steve Jepsom and Scott Taylor from Hoggs collect their award plaque at the Scottish Countryside Alliance awards

“It’s been great telling our story and supporting it with fresh video content and images and just really pushing the Fife-ness of our brand. To get this award and recognition for that and to represent Scotland going forward at the national finals is a great thing for us. We are really excited about it”.

Hoggs were up against three other businesses from across Scotland in competition for the title.

The awards, now in their 16th year, are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage. They are driven by public nomination and voting, offering customers the chance to tell us why their favourite businesses are worthy of national acclaim.